Amol Parashar: I don’t have the power to design my career yet

They have only started being made recently with the advent of OTT, but yeah, I don't think they reach me because sometimes a lot of first level casting happens with the visual imagination. Physically, I don’t exactly fall in the image of a bad boy. Also, I didn’t just want to play one just for the sake of it. I would prefer to wait for the right project. For example, I did a show called Kull, which came out last year on Hotstar. That was an out and out a***** kind of role.