Release preponed for Varun Dhawan starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Earlier slated for June 12 release, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will now arrive in theatres on May 22. This is a fascinating move by the makers, considering May 22 was also the release date for two other major films — Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar and Dharma Productions’s Chand Mera Dil, which stars Lakshya and Ananya Panday.