Release preponed for Varun Dhawan starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

The makers of upcoming Varun Dhawan starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (HJTIHA) began their promotions a few days ago by releasing the first look posters of all the lead actors. Now, delivering a major surprise, the team has decided to prepone their film’s release by three weeks.
Earlier slated for June 12 release, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will now arrive in theatres on May 22. This is a fascinating move by the makers, considering May 22 was also the release date for two other major films — Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar and Dharma Productions’s Chand Mera Dil, which stars Lakshya and Ananya Panday.
Now it remains to be seen whether makers of Bandar or Chand Mera Dil decide to shift their release date.
Directed by David Dhawan, HJTIHA features Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde as the female leads. By the looks of the new posters which were unveiled with the release date announcement, the David Dhawan film promises to be a light-hearted love triangle.
HJTIHA marks Varun’s maiden collaboration with both Mrunal and Pooja, and his fourth film with his father David Dhawan after Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie no 1. Tips Films serve as the producers. In the supporting cast, the film has Chunky Pandey, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Mouni Roy.