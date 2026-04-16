Saiyaara team reunites: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Mohit Suri and Akshaye Widhani to come together for another intense love story

The Saiyaara (2025) team--Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda and director Mohit Suri--will soon be reuniting for another intense love story which will be produced by Yash Raj Studios.
The production house made the announcement via a press release on Wednesday, stating that the untitled film will be “a cinematic experience that blends heartfelt storytelling with unforgettable melodies.”
Talking about what excites him about making a love story, Mohit said, "It's always been love stories for me... overwhelming - when emotions are so unbound, self-consuming and become impossible to ignore. Love is supposed to be felt intensely and that's why I naturally gravitate towards this as a storyteller.
"The film explores this unabashedly. Reuniting with the Saiyaara team feels incredibly special. This time, however, I feel like a newcomer, excited and anxious. I hope my music will again touch people like I have always strived for through my films," he added.
Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said their collaboration with Mohit is built on a shared creative pulse. "With Mohit, it's never just about making a film - it's about chasing a feeling, a piece of music, a moment that lingers long after the screen fades to black. Saiyaara was one such moment that we will cherish forever," he said.
"As we come together again, we are searching for something even more honest, more vulnerable and more enduring with our second collaboration. We are thrilled to have Ahaan and Aneet in our film as the most-loved Gen Z pair reunite for a Mohit Suri romance,” he added
The film is set to go on floors later this year and will be eyeing a 2027 theatrical release worldwide.