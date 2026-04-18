Karen Kshiti Suvarna’s 'September 21' set for Cannes market premiere

MUMBAI: September 21, the debut feature by 22-year-old writer-director Karen Kshiti Suvarna, is set to have its world premiere at the Marché du Film during the Festival de Cannes on May 16.

Shot in Hindi and Kannada, the film centres on a patient with Alzheimer’s who believes his wife is quarantined next door due to COVID-19, while his estranged son returns home, caught between personal ambition and family responsibility.

Suvarna, who describes silence and restraint as the film’s primary language, said the project focuses as much on caregivers as it does on those living with dementia.

“The struggles faced by caregivers are often greater than those faced by Alzheimer’s patients,” the director said in a statement.