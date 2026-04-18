Pulkit Samrat steps into ring with pro boxer Neeraj Goyat at ‘Glory’ trailer launch

MUMBAI: Actor Pulkit Samrat grabbed attention at the trailer launch of Glory after stepping into the boxing ring for a live exhibition bout against professional boxer Neeraj Goyat.
The face-off took place on Friday evening during the series’ promotional event, which broke away from the usual format by featuring an actual boxing match instead of a standard stage appearance.
According to the makers, Samrat has become the first Indian actor to take part in a live exhibition boxing match against a professional boxer as part of a promotional campaign.
The actor, known for physically demanding roles, appeared composed and confident in the ring, earning loud cheers from the audience throughout the bout.
Videos from the event quickly went viral on social media, with many users describing it as an unusual and high-energy way to launch a project.
Glory, created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, features an ensemble cast including Pulkit Samrat, Divyenndu, Suvinder Vicky, Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Sayani Gupta and Yashpal Sharma.
Produced by Atomic Films and written by Karan Anshuman, Karmanya Ahuja and Vaibhav Vishal, the series is co-directed by Karan Anshuman and Kanishk Varma. It is scheduled to premiere on May 1.
(With inputs from PTI)