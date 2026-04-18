Pulkit Samrat steps into ring with pro boxer Neeraj Goyat at ‘Glory’ trailer launch

MUMBAI: Actor Pulkit Samrat grabbed attention at the trailer launch of Glory after stepping into the boxing ring for a live exhibition bout against professional boxer Neeraj Goyat.

The face-off took place on Friday evening during the series’ promotional event, which broke away from the usual format by featuring an actual boxing match instead of a standard stage appearance.

According to the makers, Samrat has become the first Indian actor to take part in a live exhibition boxing match against a professional boxer as part of a promotional campaign.