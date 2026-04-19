'Bhooth Bangla' crosses Rs 47 crore at box office, marks strong start for Akshay Kumar

Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, has crossed Rs 47 crore gross at the domestic box office within days of its release.

The film, which hit cinemas on Friday, is directed by Priyadarshan and also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in key roles. It is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, and is produced by Kumar alongside Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

The film opened to Rs 21.60 crore on its first day and collected Rs 25.65 crore on Saturday, taking its total domestic gross to Rs 47.25 crore.