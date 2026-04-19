Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy, share heartwarming family moment

The announcement quickly went viral, with fans and colleagues flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages. Actor Parineeti Chopra wished the couple, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacted with heart emojis. Fans expressed joy and affection, with many celebrating the news of Dua becoming a big sister.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024, announcing her birth on 8 September with a simple social media post. The couple later revealed her name in November 2024, explaining that “Dua” represents the answer to their prayers. They first shared glimpses of their daughter during Diwali celebrations, which sparked widespread admiration online.

The couple, who dated for several years before marrying in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Italy in November 2018, have often shared special family moments with their fans while maintaining a degree of privacy around their personal life.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying the success of Dhurandhar 2, while Deepika Padukone is preparing for upcoming projects including King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and AA22xA6 with Allu Arjun.