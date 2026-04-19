Harshvardhan Rane wraps shooting for Omung Kumar’s 'Silaa'

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has completed filming for Omung Kumar’s upcoming directorial Silaa.

Described as a romantic-action drama, the film also stars Sadia Khateeb, known for The Diplomat, alongside Rane, who has appeared in films such as Sanam Teri Kasam, Taish and Haseen Dillruba.

The makers announced the wrap on Saturday through a social media post featuring the entire cast and crew, with “Silaa It’s a Wrap” displayed in the background. The caption read, “And… it’s a wrap for #Silaa… in theatres soon.” Both actors reshared the post on their respective Instagram Stories.

Presented by Zee Studios, the film is produced by Blue Lotus Pictures, Stark Entertainment and Innovations India.

Apart from Silaa, Rane will also be seen in the third instalment of the Force franchise. Meanwhile, Sadia Khateeb is set to appear alongside Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma in Dadi Ki Shaadi, directed by Ashish R Mohan, which is scheduled for release on 8 May.

(With inputs from PTI)