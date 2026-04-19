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Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan to come together for spy-comedy Udta Teer; release date out

The film will be jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan to come together for spy-comedy Udta Teer; release date out
Ayushmann Khurrana (left) and Sara Ali Khan
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
1 min read

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen in a “high-energy” spy comedy titled Udta Teer.

The film will mark the fourth collaboration between Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla’s Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment after Kill (2023), Gyaarah Gyaarah (2024) and The Lunchbox (2013). This will be the first collaboration between Ayushmann and Sara.

Written and directed by Akash A Kaushik in his directorial debut, the film is described by a press note as “bringing back Ayushmann's much-loved flavour of humour-filled family entertainers, Udta Teer turns the spy world on its head and into a full-on caper.”

Udta Teer is scheduled to release on September 11, 2026.

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain.

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Ayushmann Khurrana
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