Release date locked for Ranbir-Alia-Vicky starrer Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Love & War, the much anticipated Sanjay Leela Bhansali film which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles, now has a release date. The big-scale romantic drama will arrive on January 21, 2027, on the Republic Day weekend next year.
Mounted as a powerful, high-stakes emotional saga on a grand scale, Love & War marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most ambitious romantic drama yet. Carrying the signature Bhansali stamp of immersive storytelling and visually rich cinematic world, the film is expected to deliver both scale and emotional depth for audiences worldwide.
The film, which was announced in January 2024, has faced multiple delays on pre-production and shoot level.
Love & War marks Bhansali’s second collaboration with Ranbir as well as Alia — after Saawariya (2007) and Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), respectively.
Besides Hindi, the film will also be released in dubbed versions of Tamil and Telugu.