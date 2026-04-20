Adarsh Gourav returns for ‘Alien: Earth’ Season 2 alongside Peter Dinklage

NEW DELHI: Actor Adarsh Gourav, known for films including The White Tiger, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Tu Yaa Main, is set to reprise his role in the second season of Alien: Earth.

Peter Dinklage, known for Game of Thrones, has also joined the star-studded cast of the series, which is scheduled to begin filming next month.

Following a widely praised performance in Season 1, Gourav will return as “Slightly”, a character noted for its emotional depth and complexity.

Created by Noah Hawley with Ridley Scott serving as executive producer, Alien: Earth has emerged as a major global sci-fi title and is regarded among the top shows of 2025.