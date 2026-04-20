Adarsh Gourav returns for ‘Alien: Earth’ Season 2 alongside Peter Dinklage

NEW DELHI: Actor Adarsh Gourav, known for films including The White Tiger, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Tu Yaa Main, is set to reprise his role in the second season of Alien: Earth.
Peter Dinklage, known for Game of Thrones, has also joined the star-studded cast of the series, which is scheduled to begin filming next month.
Following a widely praised performance in Season 1, Gourav will return as “Slightly”, a character noted for its emotional depth and complexity.
Created by Noah Hawley with Ridley Scott serving as executive producer, Alien: Earth has emerged as a major global sci-fi title and is regarded among the top shows of 2025.
The second season will also feature an ensemble cast including Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Timothy Olyphant and Dinklage.
Speaking about his return, Gourav said the response to the first season had been “truly overwhelming” and that revisiting the character of Slightly was something he was “really looking forward to”.
He added that working with Hawley and Scott, alongside a talented cast, was “inspiring” and that he was excited to return to set and continue exploring the story.
(With inputs from PTI)