Rishab Rikhiram Sharma concludes India tour with grand New Delhi performance

NEW DELHI: Sitarist and neo-classical innovator Rishab Rikhiram Sharma brought his India tour to a close in New Delhi on Sunday, in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla.

The evening began with a welcome address by his parents, followed by a meditative breathing session, before expanding into an immersive exploration of ragas including Bihaag, Kedar, Tilak Kamod and Shyam Kalyan, performed on SITARA — a next-generation electric sitar.

He also presented a contemporary reinterpretation of a global track from Dhurandhar, which quickly captivated the audience. The performance evolved into a genre-blending medley, combining sitar, percussion and shehnai, while incorporating elements from “FA9LA”. He paid tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with excerpts from “Man Atkeya Beparwah De Naal”.