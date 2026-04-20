Salman Khan, Nayanthara, Vamshi Paidipally, Dil Raju’s film begins shoot

Recently, producer Dil Raju announced a film with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, to be directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The makers also confirmed Nayanthara as the female lead. Now, the team officially begun shooting in Mumbai on Saturday. Sharing his excitement, the director posted, “Salman Khan-Vamshi Paidipally film… It all begins today..,” officially marking the start of this ambitious project.
The much-anticipated collaboration between Salman Khan, Vamshi Paidipally, and Dil Raju has taken a major step forward with the commencement of filming. Nayanthara has also joined the set as the leading lady. Produced on a grand scale by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, the film marks the first-ever collaboration between Salman Khan and National Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally. The combination has already generated huge buzz, and the start of shooting has further heightened expectations.
The project, tentatively referred to as #SVC63, was launched earlier in the day with a traditional muhurtham ceremony, followed by the start of a month-long schedule. The team is currently filming on a specially constructed set in Mumbai, where key sequences and high-octane action blocks will be shot. Nayanthara has joined the cast for this major schedule.
Known for his strong characterisation, Vamshi Paidipally has reportedly crafted powerful roles for the lead actors, making the pairing of Salman Khan and Nayanthara one of the film’s highlights.
The makers are expected to announce the full cast and technical crew soon. Mounted as a high-energy action drama with emotional depth, the film is being planned for a grand theatrical release in 2027.