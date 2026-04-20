Salman Khan, Nayanthara, Vamshi Paidipally, Dil Raju’s film begins shoot

The much-anticipated collaboration between Salman Khan, Vamshi Paidipally, and Dil Raju has taken a major step forward with the commencement of filming. Nayanthara has also joined the set as the leading lady. Produced on a grand scale by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, the film marks the first-ever collaboration between Salman Khan and National Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally. The combination has already generated huge buzz, and the start of shooting has further heightened expectations.