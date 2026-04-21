Avinash Tiwary says Imtiaz Ali pushed him into emotional depth with ‘O Saathi Re’

MUMBAI: Actor Avinash Tiwary says filmmaker Imtiaz Ali pushed him into uncharted territory with their upcoming series O Saathi Re, which he describes as one of the most challenging roles of his career.

The series reunites Tiwary with Ali after the 2018 romance drama Laila Majnu, which has since attained cult status for its storytelling. Ali had written the screenplay for the film, which was directed by his brother Sajid Ali.

Tiwary credits Ali with reshaping his perspective on vanity and desirability, first through Laila Majnu and now with O Saathi Re, a romantic drama series for Netflix.

“He made me go beyond the idea of the physical self with Laila Majnu. It has affected me to a point where, after that, the idea of physical beauty became redundant in my mind and understanding—the value attached to it and the way it is celebrated,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

“That continues with O Saathi Re, where letting go of the physical allows us to explore what is really going on inside. That is what he is able to do,” he added.