Avinash Tiwary says Imtiaz Ali pushed him into emotional depth with ‘O Saathi Re’

MUMBAI: Actor Avinash Tiwary says filmmaker Imtiaz Ali pushed him into uncharted territory with their upcoming series O Saathi Re, which he describes as one of the most challenging roles of his career.
The series reunites Tiwary with Ali after the 2018 romance drama Laila Majnu, which has since attained cult status for its storytelling. Ali had written the screenplay for the film, which was directed by his brother Sajid Ali.
Tiwary credits Ali with reshaping his perspective on vanity and desirability, first through Laila Majnu and now with O Saathi Re, a romantic drama series for Netflix.
“He made me go beyond the idea of the physical self with Laila Majnu. It has affected me to a point where, after that, the idea of physical beauty became redundant in my mind and understanding—the value attached to it and the way it is celebrated,” the actor told PTI in an interview.
“That continues with O Saathi Re, where letting go of the physical allows us to explore what is really going on inside. That is what he is able to do,” he added.
Billed as an “evocative exploration of the vintage feeling of love in contemporary times”, O Saathi Re explores themes of love, relationships, and human dilemmas. It also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Arjun Rampal.
According to Tiwary, what makes Ali’s direction unique is his ability to uncover emotional depths that actors may not even be consciously aware of.
“He is someone who brings out layers that are buried deep inside you, which you yourself may not be aware of. I feel that is possible when you move beyond the idea of the physical,” he said.
“It has pushed me in that direction. I am not sure if it is the best thing for an actor, but I want to hold on to it because I admire it. That is a very big contribution he has made,” he added.
For Tiwary, working with Ali has been a “blessing”, as he feels he can simply surrender to a filmmaker who understands human psychology at a deeper level.
“Every time ‘action’ was called, my body would resist; I would run away from the part. So, holding on to it was very difficult,” he said.
“Thankfully, I am working with creators who know much more than I do, and that is a blessing in itself. I do not have to think too much; I just have to give my 100 per cent. But this one was difficult, and I really hope it comes through in a good way and feels effortless, as though no effort was made.”
Tiwary also reflected on his recent film O Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. While the film, released on 13 February, marked a significant milestone in his career by giving him the opportunity to work with one of Indian cinema’s most respected directors, he hoped it had reached a wider audience during its theatrical run.
O Romeo is a fictional take on the real-life story of gangsters Sapna Didi and Hussain Ustara, inspired by a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The action thriller, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, received mixed responses from critics and audiences, and has reportedly grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide.
Tiwary said working with Bhardwaj on O Romeo remains one of the most precious experiences of his nearly two-decade-long acting career.
“As an artist, I have grown. In that role, I tried to explore many things I had never done before—many of which may not even be visible in the final film. But it has taken a lot out of me,” he said.
He added that he hopes to collaborate with Bhardwaj again in the future.
“I really hope I get another chance to work with him, and that together we can win back those who were slightly disheartened,” he said.
The actor is next awaiting the release of his feature film Ginny Weds Sunny 2, which is set to hit theatres on 24 April. It is a sequel to the 2020 romantic comedy Ginny Weds Sunny. The film is presented by Zee Studios and Soundrya Production, and produced by Vinod Bachchan and Umesh Kumar Bansal. It also stars Medha Shankr, Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, and Govind Namdev, among others.