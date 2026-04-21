Jigar Nagda on Whispers Of The Mountains: People living around mining areas become mechanistic

Expanding on the psyche of people living in such arid places, he shares that the characters' expressions, too, were designed to be morose and sullen. "With the sounds of drilling and explosions in the mining area, people living there are not open to speaking heartily. I come from such a village where you speak only when there is something important. People tend to become mechanistic. "As I said, even Tilak gets ready to send his son to another mining area to start a tea shop there and earn a living," he says. The little Rajveer Rao would have put out an impressive performance as Ragu, who has a lot to say but keeps getting told to do things. Jigar shares that Rajveer is not a professional actor and with him he need not worry about the Mewadi dialect, but working on the precision in his expressions was no less challenging. "I first designed Ragu to be someone who can speak. But then, his revolt and resistance would be something usual and get reduced in intensity with words. I had to train Rajveer in a workshop for two to three days. He amazed me with his mature performance. In fact, the choice to design Ragu as speech-impaired helped me convey his love for the mountains. People look down on him, and as a person who cannot say but only deserves to be told. Ragu gives it back; he too doesn't express to them. Whenever he gets angry, he sits and stares at the mountains, as it doesn't judge him, and the two communicate."