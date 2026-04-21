Vijay Varma: Many men felt exposed by my role in Darlings

For Vijay, this is yet another grey-shaded role after works like Dahaad (2023), Darlings (2022), and Kaalkoot (2023). I ask him whether he feels more conscious now about choosing his roles, given the growing discourse about glorification of anti-heroes. Vijay first responds on a light-hearted note, saying, “There is no test to check how much testosterone there is in any script,” then adding, “I do projects where I feel I can convincingly pull off the character. Be it a spy, a soldier, or a gangster — no matter whose story it is, I prefer a slightly neutral gaze that lets the audience decide.” Vijay also recalls the response to his role in Darlings (2022), where he played Hamza, an alcoholic wife-beater. He recalls, “A lot of women got triggered by that film, while the men kept quiet. Men didn’t walk up to me to talk about it because they felt some part of themselves got exposed with the film. I like to keep a critical eye on the human condition rather than glorify it.”