Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’ set for November 2026 release

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s next feature, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, is scheduled for a theatrical release on 27 November 2026, the makers announced on Tuesday.
Sooraj’s banner Rajshri Productions shared the update via Instagram, confirming that the film is being produced in association with Mahaveer Jain Films. The project is billed as a family entertainer and will feature music by Himesh Reshammiya.
The film marks Barjatya’s return to directing after a four-year gap. He is best known for family dramas such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Vivaah. His last directorial venture was Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher.
Barjatya, who won the National Award for Best Director for Uunchai, reunites with Reshammiya after their previous collaboration on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.
Positioned as a wholesome family entertainer, Yeh Prem Mol Liya arrives at a time when mainstream Hindi cinema has largely been dominated by action, horror and historical epics. The film also marks the first on-screen pairing of Khurrana and Sharvari.
Khurrana has a busy slate ahead, with his next release being the family comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, directed by Mudassar Aziz, set to hit cinemas on 15 May.
Sharvari, meanwhile, will appear in Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Vedang Raina, releasing on 12 June. She will also star in Alpha, the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, co-starring Alia Bhatt and directed by Shiv Rawail. The film is slated for release on 10 July.
(With inputs from PTI)