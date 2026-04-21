Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’ set for November 2026 release

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s next feature, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, is scheduled for a theatrical release on 27 November 2026, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Sooraj’s banner Rajshri Productions shared the update via Instagram, confirming that the film is being produced in association with Mahaveer Jain Films. The project is billed as a family entertainer and will feature music by Himesh Reshammiya.

The film marks Barjatya’s return to directing after a four-year gap. He is best known for family dramas such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Vivaah. His last directorial venture was Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher.