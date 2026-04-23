Toaster director Vivek Daschaudary: Who doesn’t like a big screen experience

Since Toaster was a direct-to-digital release, it loses out on the immediate, community applaud and approval you can get in a theatre. “Who doesn’t like a big screen experience” says Vivek. “But the call for taking the film directly to Netflix rested with Raj and Patralekhaa. Also, on OTT you can really push the envelope. There are some stories which can’t be told on the big screen and here digital comes to the rescue.” He also explained that when you can pause and play a film on OTT it is both an advantage and a disadvantage. “Your first 20 minutes have to be cracking, otherwise the viewer might shift to something else. In the theatre once the audience is seated, you have their attention for two hours,” he says. “But then to get an audience to the theatre is again something. Your trailer has to be interesting first. Then, if a family is going to come all the way, pay the parking ticket and sit for your film, they are bound to ask who they are watching. Then the stars come in. It’s all a system. But you will always have a 12th Fail or a Laapataa Ladies which break it and work on both theatres and OTT.”