Title and release date announced for Sooraj R Barjatya’s next with Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari

Sooraj Barjatya, who had last directed Uunchai (2022), is currently busy making his next film with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari. The primary details of the project were kept under wraps until now. However, on Tuesday morning, the makers announced both the title and release date of the film.
Officially titled ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya,’ the Ayushmann-Sharvari starrer will release in theatres on November 27 this year. The film’s production banner Rajshri Films announced the release date on social media, also billing the film ‘as a family entertainer.’
Himesh Reshamiyya is composing music for the film. In November last year, we had reported that Anupam Kher too plays a key role in the film. Rajshri Films is co-producing Yeh Prem Mol Liya with Mahaveer Jain films. More details about the project are expected to be announced in coming weeks.
This is the first time Ayushmann and Sharvari will be seen sharing screen. Ayushmann has two releases coming up with Udta Teer and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Meanwhile, Sharvari too has two major films coming up with Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga and Alpha, where she co-stars alongside Alia Bhatt.
This is Sooraj Barjatya's 8th directorial in his 38 years as a filmmaker.