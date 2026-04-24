Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan to team-up for an Anees Bazmee film

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan are collaborating for a film to be helmed by Welcome (2007) and Singh Is Kinng (2008) director Anees Bazmee. This will be the fourth time Akshay and Vidya will be seen together in a film after working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Heyy Babyy (2007) and Mission Mangal (2019).
Akshay made the announcement via his Instagram account on Thursday. He posted a video where he and Vidya are getting on a chartered plane to fly off for the shoot. “Next stop: God’s own country, the magical Keralam 🌴✈️Anees Bazmi’s next is my fourth film with the ever fabulous @balanvidya and I hope the good luck charm of our jodi continues 🤞🏻” he captioned the post.
Further details on the film are yet to be unveiled.
When it comes to other projects, Akshay recently returned to comedy with Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla, which is currently running in theatres. The film also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta and Tabu.
Vidya was last seen in an Anees Bazmee film only: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which also starred Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit. She will next appear in Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Raja Shivaji.