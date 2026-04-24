Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan to team-up for an Anees Bazmee film

Akshay made the announcement via his Instagram account on Thursday. He posted a video where he and Vidya are getting on a chartered plane to fly off for the shoot. “Next stop: God’s own country, the magical Keralam 🌴✈️Anees Bazmi’s next is my fourth film with the ever fabulous @balanvidya and I hope the good luck charm of our jodi continues 🤞🏻” he captioned the post.