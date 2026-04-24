Manoj Bajpayee to feature in Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Governor: The Silent Saviour; first look, release date out

Manoj Bajpayee will soon be seen in a film titled Governor: The Silent Saviour, directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, known for backing the controversial The Kerala Story franchise.
Vipul’s banner Sunshine Pictures shared the first look from the movie on its official social media pages.
"We are a world power today because an unsung hero fought an untold war. 'GOVERNOR' releasing in cinemas on 12th June, 2026," read the caption.
The first poster, revealed on Manoj’s birthday, shows him from behind, walking down a corridor, suitcase in hand. The tagline on the poster read, "If I fail. India fails." A second poster spotlights a solitary green chair with the lines "India is on the verge of bankruptcy" and "Yeh sirf kursi nahi. zimmedaari hai (This is not just a chair but a responsibility)" written on it.
The film will also feature actor Adah Sharma, who played the lead role in Vipul’s 2023 production The Kerala Story.
Governor: The Silent Saviour is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah. The screenplay is written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani and Shah.
The film features music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Javed Akhtar.
Manoj, one of Hindi cinema's most versatile actors, comes into the project on the back of a strong recent run. In 2025, he headlined Inspector Zende on Netflix and featured in Jugnuma: The Fable, directed by Raam Reddy. He also returned as spy-hero Srikant Tiwari in the third season of hit series The Family Man.