Salman Khan, Nayanthara's untitled action film to release on Eid 2027

A few days ago, we had reported about the much anticipated Salman Khan-Nayanthara project going on the shoot floors. In a surprising move, the makers have already announced the release window for their film. The Salman-Nayanthara film will release on Eid 2027.

Salman made the announcement on his X page, also sharing a brief BTS video from the first day of shoot. In the BTS video, Salman can be seen warmly meeting Dil Raju and director Vamshi Paidipally before the muhurtham ceremony. While the BTS video states 'Eid 2027' as the release window, Salman also captioned his post, "Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, That’s why announced Eid….. Don’t worry iss wali ka bhi bataenge, when the time is right…… Patience, thoda sa sabar…… Mere Jitna he intezar karna padega, Baherhaal jo apka haal hai wo hi mera bhi haal hai. (One should always think ahead, that's why announced Eid. Don't worry, we shall keep you posted on this too, when the time is right. Patience. You have to wait just as I must. For now, we all are in the same boat)."