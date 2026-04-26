Acclaimed Indian photographer Raghu Rai passes away at 83

NEW DELHI: Raghu Rai, one of India’s most celebrated photographers whose work vividly documented the country’s many faces, died at a private hospital in New Delhi in the early hours of Sunday. He was 83.

His son, photographer Nitin Rai, told PTI that his father had been diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago, which initially responded to treatment. However, the cancer later returned, spreading to the stomach and subsequently to the brain, alongside age-related complications.

Raghu Rai is survived by his wife Gurmeet, son Nitin, and daughters Lagan, Avani and Purvai. His last rites are scheduled to be held at Lodhi Crematorium at 4 pm on Sunday.