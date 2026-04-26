Acclaimed Indian photographer Raghu Rai passes away at 83

NEW DELHI: Raghu Rai, one of India’s most celebrated photographers whose work vividly documented the country’s many faces, died at a private hospital in New Delhi in the early hours of Sunday. He was 83.
His son, photographer Nitin Rai, told PTI that his father had been diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago, which initially responded to treatment. However, the cancer later returned, spreading to the stomach and subsequently to the brain, alongside age-related complications.
Raghu Rai is survived by his wife Gurmeet, son Nitin, and daughters Lagan, Avani and Purvai. His last rites are scheduled to be held at Lodhi Crematorium at 4 pm on Sunday.
Born in 1942 in Jhang, Punjab (now in Pakistan), Rai began learning photography in 1962 under his elder brother, S Paul. He started his professional career in the mid-1960s, joining The Statesman in New Delhi in 1965, where he covered major national events, including a visit in 1968 to Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s ashram during The Beatles’ stay.
In 1976, he left The Statesman to join the weekly magazine Sunday as picture editor, and in 1977 was nominated for membership of Magnum Photos by Henri Cartier-Bresson.
Rai later worked with India Today, where he served as picture editor and photographer. During this period, he documented major historical events, including the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, which became the focus of a long-term project and his book Exposure: A Corporate Crime.
He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1972 for his coverage of the Bangladesh Liberation War.
(With inputs from PTI)