Farah Khan shares throwback with Michael Jackson, backs new biopic ‘Michael’

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Farah Khan took a nostalgic turn as she shared a throwback photograph with the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, while encouraging fans to watch his latest biopic.

The film, titled Michael, was released on 24 April and is directed by Antoine Fuqua. It stars Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of the music icon, in the lead role. The film has opened to mixed reactions from audiences and critics alike.

Sharing the image on Instagram, Khan expressed her support for the film and dismissed critics, writing that audiences should watch it and even suggesting Jaafar Jackson deserves an Oscar.