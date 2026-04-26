Farah Khan shares throwback with Michael Jackson, backs new biopic ‘Michael’

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Farah Khan took a nostalgic turn as she shared a throwback photograph with the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, while encouraging fans to watch his latest biopic.
The film, titled Michael, was released on 24 April and is directed by Antoine Fuqua. It stars Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of the music icon, in the lead role. The film has opened to mixed reactions from audiences and critics alike.
Sharing the image on Instagram, Khan expressed her support for the film and dismissed critics, writing that audiences should watch it and even suggesting Jaafar Jackson deserves an Oscar.
Michael Jackson, widely regarded as one of the greatest entertainers in music history, is known for iconic tracks such as Billie Jean, Beat It, and Thriller.
He passed away in 2009 in Los Angeles at the age of 50 due to acute propofol intoxication.
The biopic traces his journey from his early days with the Jackson 5—formed in 1964 by brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael—to the height of his solo career, including the famed Bad tour of the 1980s.
(With inputs from PTI)