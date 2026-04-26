Kailash Kher refuses on-stage singing request, says artists should not be 'turned into clowns'

NEW DELHI: Singer Kailash Kher declined to sing at an awards ceremony in Delhi on Saturday, calling for greater respect for artists and objecting to requests for impromptu performances.

According to videos circulating online, Kher was invited to sing a few lines but turned down the request, expressing that such expectations diminish the dignity of musicians.

He said artists and their craft should not be treated as casual entertainment or asked to perform on demand, arguing that this mindset needed to change.