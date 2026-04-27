Bobby Deol-Starrer ‘Bandar’ set for worldwide theatrical release on June 5

NEW DELHI: The makers of Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, have announced that the film will release in cinemas worldwide on June 5.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the film is inspired by real-life events, according to a press statement.

Bandar, which had its world premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2025, reportedly centres on a fading film star accused of rape. It explores themes of systemic injustice, silenced voices within courtrooms, and the harsh realities of a flawed legal system.

The film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and backed by Zee Studios. The ensemble cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Riddhi Sen, Saba Azad and Nagesh Bhosle in key roles.

Alongside Bandar, Deol will also appear in the action thriller Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail and featuring Sharvari and Alia Bhatt. He is additionally set to star in the Tamil action drama Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth.

(With inputs from PTI)