Mohit Suri celebrates 13 years of 'Aashiqui 2', expresses gratitude for film’s enduring legacy

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Mohit Suri has taken a nostalgic trip back to his 2013 directorial Aashiqui 2 as the film marked 13 years since its release, expressing gratitude for its continued love from audiences.
Released on 26 April 2013, the film starred Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur and went on to earn over Rs 100 crore at the global box office.
Suri shared a series of behind-the-scenes photographs on Instagram on Sunday, along with a heartfelt note reflecting on the making of the romantic drama.
“Celebrating 13 years of Aashiqui 2 — some films are not just made… they make you,” he wrote.
He added that every moment on set felt deeply lived, from silence and tears to music, describing the experience as more than just filmmaking.
“Years have passed, but the echoes haven’t. There are too many people to thank — more than I will ever be able to name. But all of them live inside this film,” he said.
Suri further wrote that he remains grateful for the film’s enduring popularity and its continued ability to connect with audiences.
“Some love stories don’t end. They just keep playing… on a loop, somewhere in the heart,” he added.
The film follows Rahul Jaykar, a successful singer struggling with alcohol addiction, and Aarohi Keshav Shirke, a small-town bar singer he mentors into stardom. It proved to be a breakthrough for both lead actors.
Suri is next set to direct an untitled romantic drama starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. He previously worked with them on the 2025 film Saiyaara, which reportedly grossed over Rs 500 crore globally.
(With inputs from PTI)