Mohit Suri celebrates 13 years of 'Aashiqui 2', expresses gratitude for film’s enduring legacy

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Mohit Suri has taken a nostalgic trip back to his 2013 directorial Aashiqui 2 as the film marked 13 years since its release, expressing gratitude for its continued love from audiences.

Released on 26 April 2013, the film starred Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur and went on to earn over Rs 100 crore at the global box office.

Suri shared a series of behind-the-scenes photographs on Instagram on Sunday, along with a heartfelt note reflecting on the making of the romantic drama.

“Celebrating 13 years of Aashiqui 2 — some films are not just made… they make you,” he wrote.

He added that every moment on set felt deeply lived, from silence and tears to music, describing the experience as more than just filmmaking.

“Years have passed, but the echoes haven’t. There are too many people to thank — more than I will ever be able to name. But all of them live inside this film,” he said.