Satyadev Kancharana’s ‘Rao Bahadur’ set for June 5 release

NEW DELHI: Rao Bahadur, starring Satyadev Kancharana in the lead role, is set to release on 5 June 2026.

The film is presented by Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s GMB Entertainment and is directed by Maha Venkatesh, known for acclaimed films such as C/o Kancharapalem and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya.

The makers announced the release date on Sunday via their official Instagram handle, sharing posters featuring the actor in character.

“The date is locked for the royal arrival.

Meet #RaoBahadur in cinemas worldwide from 5th JUNE, 2026,” the caption read.

The project is produced by A+S Movies and SriChakraas Entertainments.

(With inputs from PTI)