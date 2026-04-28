Diljit Dosanjh performs ‘Morni’ on The Tonight Show

NEW DELHI: Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh lit up the stage of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a performance of his song “Morni”.
This marked his second appearance on the popular programme, following his debut in 2024.
Fallon shared a clip on Instagram on Tuesday showing himself learning dance moves from Dosanjh, captioning it, “@diljitdosanjh brought the AURA”. The post was later re-shared by the singer.
The track’s music was produced by Tru-Skool, with lyrics penned by Chani Nattan, while Inderpal Moga composed the music.
Dosanjh also posted a video of his performance on social media.
During the show, he spoke about his latest album, “AURA”.
He will next appear alongside Sharvari and Vedang Raina in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Main Vaapas Aaunga, set for release on 12 June.
Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, the film follows a young man (Raina) who falls in love with a woman (Sharvari) in the pre-Partition era, with the story unfolding across two timelines, according to the makers.
(With inputs from PTI)