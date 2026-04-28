Diljit Dosanjh performs ‘Morni’ on The Tonight Show

NEW DELHI: Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh lit up the stage of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a performance of his song “Morni”.

This marked his second appearance on the popular programme, following his debut in 2024.

Fallon shared a clip on Instagram on Tuesday showing himself learning dance moves from Dosanjh, captioning it, “@diljitdosanjh brought the AURA”. The post was later re-shared by the singer.

The track’s music was produced by Tru-Skool, with lyrics penned by Chani Nattan, while Inderpal Moga composed the music.