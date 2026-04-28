'Ramayana will have a multi-generational impact'

NT: The film will try its best to stay close to the image you get in your mind when you think of Lord Ram. Also, there are many reference points for it, such as texts and artworks that describe what he looked like, and even minute details like the texture of his hair. Although we primarily based our film on the Valmiki Ramayana, we also drew on other materials to support our work.



NM: Our team spent a lot of time brainstorming, and we would argue over the perfection of the looks. Once the feeling of seeing Ram and Sita was attained, we did not believe in following any rulebook that said otherwise. Sensing the authenticity of the looks and the divine feeling was more than enough.