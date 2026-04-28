Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap, gets new release date; to clash with Yash’s Toxic

It was earlier reported that Bobby Deol-headliner Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap, will be getting a theatrical release on May 22. The makers, however, announced on Monday that the release has been postponed to June 5. Now the film, written by Paatal Lok (2020) fame Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, will be clashing in theatres with Yash-starrer Toxic (scheduled to release on June 4), directed by Geetu Mohandas.