Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap, gets new release date; to clash with Yash’s Toxic

It was earlier reported that Bobby Deol-headliner Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap, will be getting a theatrical release on May 22. The makers, however, announced on Monday that the release has been postponed to June 5. Now the film, written by Paatal Lok (2020) fame Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, will be clashing in theatres with Yash-starrer Toxic (scheduled to release on June 4), directed by Geetu Mohandas.
In the film, Bobby plays a fading television star who is accused of rape by his ex-girlfriend and taken into judicial custody. It had its world premiere at last year's Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
Bandar also stars Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Sapna Pabbi, Raj B Shetty, Sukant Goel, Aamir Aziz, among others. It brings Indrajith, Pritjviraj Sukumaran's brother, back to the Hindi film industry after 2010’s The Waiting Room.
The film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi alongside Saffron Mediaworks and has ZEE Studios as its distributor. Notably, the studio has also backed Anurag's film Kennedy, which became available for streaming on ZEE5.
Anurag’s last theatrical release was Nishaanchi (2025). He was also seen in an acting role recently in Dacoit: A Love Story. Bobby’s last performance was in Aryan Khan’s series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.