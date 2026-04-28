Season 2 of Randeep Hooda starrer Inspector Avinash announced

On Monday, JioHotstar unveiled the announcement teaser for Season 2 of its show Inspector Avinash, which is headlined by Randeep Hooda. Produced by Produced by Jio Studios, Neeraj Pathak and Krishan Chowdhry, the show will soon be streaming again.
The new season promises to dive darker chapter in the life of Inspector Avinash Mishra, a cop who once took on the system, and now finds himself tested like never before. Neerraj Pathak has directed the series, besides co-writing the script in association with Sanjay Massom and Sammeer Arora.
The first look of Inspector Avinash S2 offers a glimpse into a world operating at full throttle elevated in scale, packed with high-octane action, and charged with intensity. With explosive confrontations and a heightened sense of danger, the teaser sets the tone for a season where the stakes are bigger, the battles are tougher, and nothing comes easy. The series also features Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Rajneesh Duggal, Shalin Bhanot, and Freddy Daruwala.
Talking about reprising his role of Inspector Avinash for another season, Randeep shared, “Avinash is a force shaped by his circumstances. This season, you’ll see the character tested in ways that go beyond the badge; it's more personal, more relentless, and far more dangerous."
The premiere date for season 2 is yet to be announced, though.