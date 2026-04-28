Season 2 of Randeep Hooda starrer Inspector Avinash announced

The first look of Inspector Avinash S2 offers a glimpse into a world operating at full throttle elevated in scale, packed with high-octane action, and charged with intensity. With explosive confrontations and a heightened sense of danger, the teaser sets the tone for a season where the stakes are bigger, the battles are tougher, and nothing comes easy. The series also features Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Rajneesh Duggal, Shalin Bhanot, and Freddy Daruwala.