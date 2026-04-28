Rajat Kapoor: I can never make an OTT series

Mithya (2008), which remains Rajat Kapoor’s biggest theatrical success, came at a time when the ‘multiplex cinema’ was on a rise. The filmmaker takes cognizance of how things have changed since his last big theatrical film Ankhon Dekhi (2014), adding, “There has been a slow downturn since 2009. In the last 5-6 years, it has become worse. It’s quite bleak, frankly.” With the growing diktats around definitions of a “theatrical film” and diminishing space for experiment, there is smaller space for filmmakers like him in the present times. Rajat, however, veers my attention towards Iranian cinema as a defying example. He says, “Do you know how much censorship there is in Iran? And yet, they've been doing it, making great cinema for the last 40 years. I don't think it is fair to say that we have restrictions, as an explanation for not making good films. We are not making good films because we are not pushing ourselves enough.” On home ground, the filmmaker mentions the likes of Rima Das (Village Rockstars, Bulbul Can Sing) and Gurvinder Singh (Anhe Ghore Da Daan) as shining examples of indie cinema. “Our film industry understands the logic and mechanics of the market, works like a factory around that, and this marketplace has been there forever. If an independent filmmaker wants to discover their voice, they have to find means within the alternate landscape. They manage because they must, because they have no choice. They will steal, sell their house, but somehow make their film.”