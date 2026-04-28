Preity Zinta calls intrusive paparazzi culture 'scary', stresses need for boundaries

NEW DELHI: Actor Preity Zinta has said she considers herself a “private person” and finds the increasingly intrusive paparazzi culture unsettling.

During an AMA session on her X account on Monday, Zinta responded to a fan who asked whether she would choose fame, privacy, or peace of mind if forced to prioritise. She said she does not view it as a sacrifice, but rather as a matter of balance.

“Nothing is a sacrifice. I have learnt to accept things the way they are and manage expectations,” she wrote. “Life is a big balancing act for me because I’m a very private person.”

While she enjoys interacting with fans and is generally happy to take photographs, Zinta emphasised the importance of setting boundaries with both the public and the media.