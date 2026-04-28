Preity Zinta calls intrusive paparazzi culture 'scary', stresses need for boundaries

NEW DELHI: Actor Preity Zinta has said she considers herself a “private person” and finds the increasingly intrusive paparazzi culture unsettling.
During an AMA session on her X account on Monday, Zinta responded to a fan who asked whether she would choose fame, privacy, or peace of mind if forced to prioritise. She said she does not view it as a sacrifice, but rather as a matter of balance.
“Nothing is a sacrifice. I have learnt to accept things the way they are and manage expectations,” she wrote. “Life is a big balancing act for me because I’m a very private person.”
While she enjoys interacting with fans and is generally happy to take photographs, Zinta emphasised the importance of setting boundaries with both the public and the media.
She expressed particular concern over photographers attempting to take pictures of her children without consent, calling it “non-negotiable”. She added that she is usually willing to pose when asked politely, except in situations where she is rushed or at a place of worship.
Zinta also criticised paparazzi who follow her or appear unexpectedly. “Sometimes it’s scary,” she said, noting that while some actors invite media attention to stay in the spotlight, that approach does not suit her.
She added that she is comfortable with photographers at public events, acknowledging it as part of their job, but finds it excessive when they gather outside her gym or residence. “I’m also human and I need to stay grounded and have my downtime,” she said.
Despite her concerns, Zinta expressed gratitude for her career and the affection she receives from fans, saying she was “not complaining, just being honest”.
The actor will next be seen alongside Sunny Deol in Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan under his banner.
(With inputs from PTI)