David Dhawan classics return to cinemas in a tribute festival

NEW DELHI: For nearly a decade, filmmaker David Dhawan reshaped mainstream Hindi cinema with a string of hit comedies, including Raja Babu, Aankhen and Partner.

Now, several of his most popular films are set to return to cinemas, as PVR INOX announces a special festival celebrating his legacy. The curated showcase comes ahead of the release of his upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Dhawan, alongside frequent collaborators Govinda and Salman Khan, was instrumental in delivering some of the most memorable entertainers of the 1990s. A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), he has enjoyed a career spanning over four decades, marked by a distinctive style that blends comedy with family-oriented storytelling.

“At PVR INOX, we strongly believe in the enduring power of the theatrical experience and in celebrating filmmakers whose work has shaped India’s collective moviegoing culture,” said Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist at PVR INOX Ltd.