Varun Dhawan confirms release for ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan has officially confirmed that his upcoming romantic entertainer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will hit cinemas on June 5, 2026, returning to its originally planned release date after several recent changes.

The film’s schedule has shifted multiple times. It was first slated for June 5 , then pushed to June 12 following Yash announcing Toxic for a June 4 release. The makers later brought it forward to May 22, before finally reverting to the original date after Toxic vacated the slot.

Sharing the update on Instagram, Varun posted a vibrant new poster and expressed gratitude to Yash and Maddock Films for facilitating the revised schedule.