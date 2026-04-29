Varun Dhawan confirms release for ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan has officially confirmed that his upcoming romantic entertainer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will hit cinemas on June 5, 2026, returning to its originally planned release date after several recent changes.
The film’s schedule has shifted multiple times. It was first slated for June 5 , then pushed to June 12 following Yash announcing Toxic for a June 4 release. The makers later brought it forward to May 22, before finally reverting to the original date after Toxic vacated the slot.
Sharing the update on Instagram, Varun posted a vibrant new poster and expressed gratitude to Yash and Maddock Films for facilitating the revised schedule.
The announcement generated considerable excitement online, with fans flooding the comments section to share their anticipation and well wishes for the film.
The project is particularly significant as it reunites Varun with his father, veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, who returns to directing after a six-year hiatus. His previous film, Coolie No. 1, also starred Varun alongside Sara Ali Khan.
Adding emotional weight, David Dhawan recently suggested this could be his final directorial venture due to health concerns, remarking that he may soon step back and simply remain “Varun’s father”.
For Varun, the film also marks a return to the romantic-comedy genre, which has been a strong suit in his career. It is expected to be his second release of the year, following Border 2.
(With inputs from ANI)