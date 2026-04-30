Dhurandhar gets Japan release date

After proving to be a box office juggernaut in India, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar (2025) will be releasing in Japan. The film is scheduled to release in the country on July 10 this year.
The film’s producers Jio Studios took to social media to make the announcement. They shared a Japanese poster for the film and wrote, “It’s time for Japan to experience the Dhurandhar energy! Arriving in theatres across Japan on 10.7.2026.”
Meanwhile the film’s sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge is continuing its successful box office journey in India. The film has remained steady in its sixth week. As per Sacnilk, the film recorded a net collection of 1.30 crore across 2,925 shows in India, on its 41st day.
The Dhurandhar series, however, didn’t release in China and the gulf countries.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the Dhurandhar series stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles.