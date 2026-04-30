Tumbbad 2 release date out

Tumbbad 2 is being produced by Sohum Shah under his banner Sohum Shah Films and Pen Studios, headed by veteran producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada, the powerhouse behind blockbusters such as RRR( 2022) and Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). The distribution will be done by Pen Marudhar. Sanyukta Kaza is the editor for the film.