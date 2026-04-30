Tumbbad 2 release date out

The release date of Tumbbad 2 has been announced. The film, backed by actor-producer Sohum Shah and directed by Adesh Prasad and starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, is scheduled to release on December 3, 2027.
Announcing the release date via Instagram on Wednesday, Sohum shared the film’s poster and captioned the post, “A sinful past, an ominous future. The hunger rises, the legacy of greed continues… Mark your calendars #Tumbbad2 arrives on 3. 12. 2027.”
Tumbbad 2 is being produced by Sohum Shah under his banner Sohum Shah Films and Pen Studios, headed by veteran producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada, the powerhouse behind blockbusters such as RRR( 2022) and Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). The distribution will be done by Pen Marudhar. Sanyukta Kaza is the editor for the film.
Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, Tumbbad (2018) gradually earned a cult status among cinephiles over the years. It’s 2024 re-release further amplified its legacy.