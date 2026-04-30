Vinay Pathak: Actors are just human beings, why put them on a pedestal?

The Bheja Fry actor also admits that he doesn’t like to rewatch his films or think about his work too much. There is no big philosophy to it, he insists. “There are many other good, beautiful things to do and think about. I would rather read a novel which I couldn’t get to in three months. The idea of thinking about yourself day and night makes me nervous. It’s too self-involved.” At the same time, Vinay asserts that it should not be mistaken for being laidback in one’s approach to cinema; he merely refuses to ascribe too much importance to his profession. “I do my work with utmost focus and sincerity. But actors grow and learn just like any other human being. Why put them on a pedestal?”