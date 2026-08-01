Ayushmann-Sharvari starrer Yeh Prem Mol Liya wraps shoot; Anupam Kher pens a heartfelt note

We had previously reported about Sooraj R Barjatya’s upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead cast. On Thursday night, the makers completed the shoot of their film. Anupam Kher took to his Instagram page to share the update, also penning a heartfelt note on the film’s journey and his long-time associate Sooraj R Barjatya.
Sharing a few BTS stills from the last day of shoot, Anupam wrote, “Last night, we completed the picture wrap of Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya.” Recalling their earliest association on Saaransh (1984), on which Sooraj worked as an assistant director, Anupam added, “Watching him evolve into one of the greatest storytellers of our times has been a privilege. In a world where cinema, like everything else, is constantly changing, Sooraj has remained beautifully constant. He has protected and celebrated the ethos of Indian families, relationships, compassion and values without ever compromising on honesty or emotion. That is his greatest strength. His films don’t merely entertain, they become a part of our lives."
Describing their upcoming collaboration as ‘another beautiful chapter in that extraordinary journey,’ Anupam added, “It’s a film with heart, grace and a story that touched me deeply from the very first narration. Thank you, Sooraj, for yet another memorable experience.”
Anupam and Sooraj first worked together in the iconic 1994 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun, followed by collaborations in Vivaah (2006), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), and Uunchai (2022).
Rajshri Films is co-producing Yeh Prem Mol Liya with Mahaveer Jain films. The film marks the maiden collaboration between Ayushmann and Sharvari. Himesh Reshamiyya has been signed as the music composer for the film which is currently scheduled for theatrical release on November 27 this year.