Ayushmann-Sharvari starrer Yeh Prem Mol Liya wraps shoot; Anupam Kher pens a heartfelt note

Sharing a few BTS stills from the last day of shoot, Anupam wrote, “Last night, we completed the picture wrap of Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya.” Recalling their earliest association on Saaransh (1984), on which Sooraj worked as an assistant director, Anupam added, “Watching him evolve into one of the greatest storytellers of our times has been a privilege. In a world where cinema, like everything else, is constantly changing, Sooraj has remained beautifully constant. He has protected and celebrated the ethos of Indian families, relationships, compassion and values without ever compromising on honesty or emotion. That is his greatest strength. His films don’t merely entertain, they become a part of our lives."