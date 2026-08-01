Bhai Tera Star Hai Movie Review: Too wacky for its own good

Besides the overarching slapstick tone, the makers are clearly aiming for a distinctive style. Possibly because they have nothing else to hold on to. The entire film is stitched together to look like one seamless cut, as the story zigs and zags around London, only to find resolution in a noisy police station which has plenty of tolerance for loudmouths. The single-take scenes’ gimmick works for a while and keeps us amused, until it doesn’t. There are too many quirky characters in this universe, and despite its staging, the narrative doesn’t revolve around Ajay’s antics, as much as it tries to. In this crowded, lunatic world, these characters and their tragicomic dilemmas becomes too many to count and too much to handle.