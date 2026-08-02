Kangana Ranaut criticises Hrithik Roshan over ‘unreasonable comments’ amid online trolling row

Actor Kangana Ranaut has criticised Hrithik Roshan for making “unreasonable comments” and accused him of encouraging online trolling against her.

Roshan recently responded to an Instagram post titled “We need to apologise to Hrithik Roshan”, which surfaced after Ranaut’s remarks on student protests.

The actor said people should not be influenced by online narratives and that he would wait for the right context and facts before taking a stand.

“My friend, siding with ‘A’ just because you don’t like ‘B’ anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I’ll wait, for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts. That would be fair. But then again, who cares anymore right,” Roshan wrote in the comment.