Kangana Ranaut criticises Hrithik Roshan over ‘unreasonable comments’ amid online trolling row

Actor Kangana Ranaut has criticised Hrithik Roshan for making “unreasonable comments” and accused him of encouraging online trolling against her.
Roshan recently responded to an Instagram post titled “We need to apologise to Hrithik Roshan”, which surfaced after Ranaut’s remarks on student protests.
The actor said people should not be influenced by online narratives and that he would wait for the right context and facts before taking a stand.
“My friend, siding with ‘A’ just because you don’t like ‘B’ anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I’ll wait, for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts. That would be fair. But then again, who cares anymore right,” Roshan wrote in the comment.
Sharing a report about his response on her Instagram story on Saturday, Ranaut said Roshan should instead condemn those allegedly harassing and bullying her in his name.
“Dear Hrithik, I am happy that you have found your perfect match, Saba Azad, and you both look great together. You are in a committed relationship and it doesn’t suit you to tease a woman like this,” she wrote.
She added, “Instead, you should condemn all those who are harassing and bullying me using your name. Stop adding fuel to fire and embarrassing your partner. Hope better sense prevails and you stop making unreasonable comments.”
Roshan has not responded to Ranaut’s remarks.
The dispute between the two actors dates back to 2016, when they were involved in a public controversy over claims of a romantic relationship. The matter escalated into legal battles, allegations involving leaked emails, and occasional public exchanges.
Ranaut had claimed they were in a relationship for a brief period, while Roshan denied the allegations.
(With inputs from PTI)