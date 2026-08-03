Tiger Shroff signed for Viccky Jain’s next production venture; Remo D’Souza to helm direction

On Friday, producer Viccky Jain announced the launch of new production house VJ Fames, while sharing details of the first project under the banner. Viccky has signed Tiger Shroff for an ambitious action entertainer, which is set to be directed by choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza.
The yet-untitled project will also feature Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav in the lead cast. Remo D'Souza said on the occasion, "I'm really happy to be directing the first film from VJ Frames. Viccky has come on board with a clear vision and a genuine passion for cinema, and it's exciting to be part of this journey with him. We've got a fantastic cast in Tiger, Abhishek and Elvish, and I'm looking forward to creating something that's entertaining, action-packed and enjoyable for audiences."
Talking about the new beginning, Viccky Jain said, "Launching VJ Frames is a dream that has been years in the making, and I couldn't have asked for a better occasion than my birthday to begin this journey. Cinema has always inspired me, and with VJ Frames, I hope to create stories that entertain, connect with audiences, and leave a lasting impact. Beginning this journey with an ambitious action franchise alongside Remo and an incredible cast makes it even more special. This is just the beginning, and I'm excited for everything that lies ahead."
More details about the project are yet to be announced.
The upcoming project marks the second collaboration between Remo and Tiger after Flying Jatt (2016). Remo, who began his directorial career in 2011 with the sleeper hit F.A.L.T.U., last directed the Abhishek Bachchan starrer Be Happy (2025).
Tiger Shroff, meanwhile, was last seen in Baaghi 4 (2025). His upcoming projects include Lag Ja Gale, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya.