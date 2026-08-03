Tiger Shroff signed for Viccky Jain’s next production venture; Remo D’Souza to helm direction

Talking about the new beginning, Viccky Jain said, "Launching VJ Frames is a dream that has been years in the making, and I couldn't have asked for a better occasion than my birthday to begin this journey. Cinema has always inspired me, and with VJ Frames, I hope to create stories that entertain, connect with audiences, and leave a lasting impact. Beginning this journey with an ambitious action franchise alongside Remo and an incredible cast makes it even more special. This is just the beginning, and I'm excited for everything that lies ahead."