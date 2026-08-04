Ohh My Dog filmmaker Amit Rai: Hindi film industry is collapsing because of its greed

Our films are not able to stand upto any parameters. When the audience is not there, one has to look within. If you want to save the business, you have to struggle. I am having similar struggles. It was easy for me to go the OTT route, but I made sure my film reaches the theatres. This is eventually a theatrical business. Some approach movies like business, some like worship. But if someone wants to eat 40 times a day, how can I change that? There is no limit to greed. Tumbbad (2018) was a horror film, but had such a great message — greed is the worst disease, and this business is going down because of it.