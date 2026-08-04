Nimrat Kaur, Roshan Mathew to star in Prime Video series Job Trafficking

The first look of Job Trafficking, a new series set in the world of online scams, was unveiled by the makers on Monday. The eight-episode show starring Nimrat Kaur, Roshan Mathew, Kavya Trehan, and Pavan Malhotra, among others. It is created and directed by Prashant Nair, known for helming the Netflix series Trial By Fire. The show has started filming.
As per a PR note shared by the makers, "the series follows three strangers — a trapped scammer fighting to break free, a defrauded housewife seeking answers, and a CEO caught in the crossfire — whose paths collide in a dangerous web of fractured trust, deception, and exploitation.”
The note also states that the show will “plunge the viewers into the dark heart of industrialized online scams. Commonly known as "pig butchering," where perpetrators spend weeks, sometimes months, building trust and false intimacy with their victims online before draining them of everything.”
Produced by Pratik Khanuja, Sameer Chand, Vikesh Bhutani and Shujaat Saudagar under the banners of Select Media Holdings & Chalkboard Entertainment, the show will be streaming soon on Prime Video.