Season 2 announced for Netflix’s Musafir Cafe

Talking about the response to their show and S2 announcement, creator and writer Sharanya Rajgopal said, "The love that audiences have shown Chander, Sudha and Preeti has been far more beautiful than I could have imagined. It felt like they weren't ready to say goodbye, and honestly, neither was I. I'm incredibly grateful to Netflix for believing in this story from the very beginning — their faith in my every crazy request and their willingness to nurture it with me, every step of the way has made it possible for us to tell the next chapter. Season 2 will be our love letter to everyone who made Musafir Cafe their own.”