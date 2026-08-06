Season 2 announced for Netflix’s Musafir Cafe

On Thursday, Netflix announced a second season for its recently-released series Musafir Cafe, starring Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles. The romantic drama was directed by Ruchir Arun, who had previously directed Little Things for the streamer.
As the world of Chander, Sudha and Preeti gets written once again, audiences can look forward to the relationships, emotions and unanswered questions that made the series so unforgettable. Will Chander finally understand where his heart truly belongs? Will Sudha and Chander discover that some connections never really fade? Will Preeti continue to redefine what love and companionship can look like? The next chapter returns to the questions audiences have been living with, and reminds us that some journeys aren't measured by the destination but by the people we become along the way.
Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said, “Romance as a genre when done right captures hearts and conversations like no other genre does. We are bullish about building this genre, like we built comedy for our members. And I’m happy to announce Musafir Cafe S02 will be an integral part of that slate. We can’t wait to take this tale of love and longing into its next exciting phase.”
Talking about the response to their show and S2 announcement, creator and writer Sharanya Rajgopal said, "The love that audiences have shown Chander, Sudha and Preeti has been far more beautiful than I could have imagined. It felt like they weren't ready to say goodbye, and honestly, neither was I. I'm incredibly grateful to Netflix for believing in this story from the very beginning — their faith in my every crazy request and their willingness to nurture it with me, every step of the way has made it possible for us to tell the next chapter. Season 2 will be our love letter to everyone who made Musafir Cafe their own.”
Musafir Cafe was based on the characters from the beloved novel of the same name by Divya Prakash Dubey. Produced by Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT) and Homemade Stories, the series also features Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra and Sadia Siddiqui in the supporting cast.