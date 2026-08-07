Ohh My Dog Movie Review: A wholesome treat

The movie seamlessly intercuts between Assam and Bihar, between Appu and Oscar’s sleuthing adventures. Appu’s Momo might have been abducted by the dog-meat mafia and the Rubik’s cube fiddling young boy deduces the identity of the kidnappers by stitching together clues like a treat packet, an online payment transaction and a CCTV clip. The boy can seem unbelievably genius at times, outsmarting shady cops who are hand-in-glove with the dog-trafficking racket. But you still go along with the movie logic because Appu’s quest to find his friend has deep emotional resonance. Although, I personally enjoyed Oscar’s journey more. The latter’s story explores themes which go deeper than the man-animal bond. Oscar’s human Prince comes from a marginalized background and when his helpless father discovers that his son might have been kidnapped by organ-traffickers he only has one question: “Can a person survive on one kidney?” After receiving an answer in the affirmative, he sighs with relief, not anxious anymore to find his child. For the poor of our country, surviving alone is a favourable deal.