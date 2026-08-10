Bokshi, critically appreciated horror film, gets release date

Filmmaker Bhargav Saikia's horror film Bokshi had its first public screening in the world at the 2025 International Film Festival Rotterdam. Since then, the film has received plenty of appreciation from critics. Following its premieres in events such as the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival, SXSW Sydney, and the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival, the film is finally set to hit theatres in India. Earlier this Friday, Bhargav Saikia's production banner Lorien Motion Picture announced that the horror film will hit theatres on October 09, Friday.
The producer made the announcement with a trailer, captioning the post, "A witch is born twice. Come find out why." The film is shot in not only Hindi and Nepali but also English. Also featuring a fictional language known as Boksirit, the film revolves around a teeenager facing troubles, named Anahita (Prasanna Bisht), who goes on a school trip to a secluded, prehistoric location. The trip unearths unsettling links between the location and a long-held legend.
Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap showed his support for the film by sharing its release announcement trailer earlier this Friday. This is not the first time Anurag shared the film's trailer. In a recent interview with ETV Bharat, Bhargav said, "Anurag Kashyap sharing my trailer was a big moment. He’s the OG filmmaker who has paved the way for unusual stories. I’ve already had two companies call me because of his post. That kind of generosity is rare."
The film also stars Dagi Ngomdir, Siddharth Shaw, and Mansi Multani, among others. According to The Hollywood Reporter India, the aforesaid fictional language in Bokshi has been created by a language expert from the Netherlands named Jan van Steenbergen, and it is the second film from India to use such a language after SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. For the unversed, Baahubali uses a fictional language known as 'Kiliki' or 'Kilikili'.