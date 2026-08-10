Bokshi, critically appreciated horror film, gets release date

Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap showed his support for the film by sharing its release announcement trailer earlier this Friday. This is not the first time Anurag shared the film's trailer. In a recent interview with ETV Bharat, Bhargav said, "Anurag Kashyap sharing my trailer was a big moment. He’s the OG filmmaker who has paved the way for unusual stories. I’ve already had two companies call me because of his post. That kind of generosity is rare."