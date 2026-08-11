Rajkumar Santoshi: In Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol’s fight is against fanaticism

Preity Zinta: There were two factors. First was the opportunity to work with Raj ji (Rajkumar Santoshi) and secondly, I have always romanticized period films. I have always been excited to explore how it would have been to live in a different time, what kind of clothes people wore then, what kind of food was there. Before every scene I used to excitedly ask him (Santoshi) "What should I do next?" and he was like , “Preity, you cook now.” Next scene is me cleaning the house or stitching clothes. At one point I was like, “Come on, give me something real to do” and he was like, “this is 1947, there is no career for you, your job is your husband and your household.” That surely took out the romanticization in me (laughs)