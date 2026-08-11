Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani announce Excel Origins, as their iconic debut Dil Chahta Hai completes 25 years

Marking a new chapter in Excel Entertainment’s commitment to supporting young storytellers, the initiative will be dedicated to discovering, developing and backing the next generation of filmmakers under 30. In an official statement, Riteish and Farhan wrote, “25 years ago, we started Excel Entertainment and began work on a film called Dil Chahta Hai. We had a simple belief — New voices and a different way of telling stories, will find an audience. We didn't have all the answers but we had an idea we believed in, the courage to take risks and the tenacity to make it happen.”