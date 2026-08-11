Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani announce Excel Origins, as their iconic debut Dil Chahta Hai completes 25 years

As the iconic 2001 film Dil Chahta Hai completes 25 years, director-producer duo Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, who made her debut with the film, made an announcement about a new initiative from Excel Entertainment — Excel Origins.
Marking a new chapter in Excel Entertainment’s commitment to supporting young storytellers, the initiative will be dedicated to discovering, developing and backing the next generation of filmmakers under 30. In an official statement, Riteish and Farhan wrote, “25 years ago, we started Excel Entertainment and began work on a film called Dil Chahta Hai. We had a simple belief — New voices and a different way of telling stories, will find an audience. We didn't have all the answers but we had an idea we believed in, the courage to take risks and the tenacity to make it happen.”
Throwing light on what aim with Excel Origins, the two added, "We believe it will include Excel empowering young, aspiring filmmakers with bold ideas and the courage to tell stories differently."
The two concluded their note with an inspiring note that philosophically guides their initiative, adding, “Original stories. Breakthrough genres. Because the best way for us to celebrate where we came from is to invest in where cinema goes next. 25 years of Excel. Now, back to our Origins.”
It is to be noted that both Farhan and Riteish were 26 years old under when formed Excel Entertainment. Dil Chahta Hai, which released on August 10, 2001, emerged as a pathbreaking film right at the outset, and went on to become a defining film for a generation, laying the foundation for Excel Entertainment's belief in fresh voices, original ideas and taking creative risks.
In the past 25 years, Excel Entertainment has produced landmark projects like Rock On, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Mirzapur, Gully Boy, and Made in Heaven among others.